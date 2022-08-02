NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Supreme Court Chief Justice was in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, highlighting the state’s eviction prevention program. Chief Justice Shannon Bacon spoke specifically about the state’s eviction prevention and diversion program.

It connects with tenants at the very start of an eviction case to help them get emergency rental assistance. The opt-in program has helped more than 44,000 households across all 33 counties, distributing $148 million in assistance.

“New Mexico’s eviction filing rates have remained at about 64% of historic averages across the state, and in Albuquerque, our largest city, eviction rates have stayed at 59% of historic averages,” said Bacon.

Chief Justice Bacon spoke as part of the White House’s summit on eviction prevention reform.