NM Supreme Court announces commission to study issues of racial bias in court system

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Supreme Court announced in an open letter to the public Thursday they are establishing a commission to study issues related to race and bias in the state’s justice system.

The court said in the letter that the work of the Judiciary depends on trust “that each New Mexican will be treated fairly under the laws of this state.” The letter says the court will engage in a critical examination of the judiciary institution. The framework of the new commission will be developed by a steering committee chaired by Justice C. Shannon Bacon.

Courts in at least a dozen other states have similar committees or commissions working on equality and fairness in court operations and diversity in the judicial workforce. Justice Bacon and the steering will make recommendations to the Supreme Court in the Fall about their work, goals, and structure of the commission including its membership.

Read the full letter below: