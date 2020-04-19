NM State Police seek information on missing Española runaway juvenile

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police seek information in locating a missing juvenile.

Nancy Salcedo is a 16-year-old Hispanic female, 5’3″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen in the Española area around Rio Arriba County Road 41A on Saturday, April 18 wearing brown khaki pants, a green shirt, and a green sweater. She is believed to be headed to California.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nancy Salcedo are asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771.