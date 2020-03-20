NM State Police issue missing/endangered juvenile alert in Deming

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Mary Ann Flores and her 1-year-old son.

Mary Ann is a Hispanic female, 5’0″ tall, 98 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on March 11 on Overhill Drive in Deming. she is believed to have her one-year-old son, Elijah Flores with her. There is not a photo or description of Elijah.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mary Ann and Elijah is asked to call New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2511.

