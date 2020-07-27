NM State Land Office offering camping opportunities for licensed hunters

This Oct. 3, 2012 photo shows fall color along the 85-mile loop in Northern New Mexico known as the Enchanted Circle. Visitors can head out from Taos and take in scenery from Kit Carson National Forest, the Sangre de Cristo mountain range and the Moreno Valley, along with towns like Questa, Red River, Angel Fire […]

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hunters will soon get to camp on state trust land. The State Land Office launched two new pilot programs for licensed hunters. It allows camping in the White Peak region of Mora and Colfax counties along with backpack camping in the Luera Mountains. It’s part of an agreement with the New Mexico Game Commission that gives hunters access to nearly nine million acres of state trust land. Hunters will still have to apply for a permit and follow a number of rules.

“The launch of these pilot programs is the culmination of a long, thoughtful process from our staff and the working groups, aimed to increase access to state trust land, as well as to enhance the overall hunting experience for New Mexico sportspeople,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard in a press release Monday. “After a season with the pilots in place, we will see where we were successful as well as the areas where there is room for improvement. Our overall goal is to take what we learn and move forward next year with longer-term options for camping and backpacking for sportspeople on state trust land.”

The State Land Office says permit holders are allowed to camp for a 14 day period, including advance time for scouting, with up to three guests. They also say permit holders must follow the terms and conditions of the permit which includes guidelines for campfires, properly disposing of waste, respecting private property, rules for motorized vehicles, and staying on designated roads, as well as avoiding prohibited activities.

“The Department applauds the Commissioner’s development of her Open for Adventure Recreational Program on the lands she manages,” said Michael Sloane in the same press release, Director of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. “Camping is an important component of that program that will further New Mexico’s hunters, anglers and outdoor recreationists’ ability to responsibly enjoy the State’s abundant natural resources.”

The State Land Office says they plan to survey all permit holders, at the end of the hunting season, to assess the success of the programs and make changes and improvements to the policy for future programs or longer-term dispersed camping and backpacking options.