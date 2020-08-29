NM State Fair competition to be held online

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture and the New Mexico State Fair have partnered up to host a virtual Battle of the Salsas. The event is one of the most popular at the New Mexico State Fair.

The competition is for New Mexico-made and commercially-produced, shelf-stable salsas available for sale in the New Mexico Country Store. The Country Store was created in 1995 as a place to discover foods made in New Mexico.

In August, The New Mexico State Fair announced the 2020 State Fair would be virtual as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual Battle of the Salsas will take place over approximately four weeks on the NMDA and New Mexico State Fair Facebook pages. The competition kicks off on August 30 with a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament featuring the top 24 salsa brands from the 2019 Battle of the Salsas.