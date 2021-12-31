NM ski resorts welcome New Year’s Eve winter storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weekend storm was a welcome one for ski resorts across the state. “Pure excitement. We love snow, that’s our team, right? So, to find out there was more coming we were so excited,” said Tania McCormack, Marketing Director for Taos Ski Valley.

It comes during one of their busiest times of year. While many ski areas say they’ve had tougher years, a dry fall and cooler temperatures made for a slow start to the season.

“It was a slow, tough start. November was probably the warmest Novembers we’ve seen. Very little snowfall made making snow fairly tough,” said Ben Abruzzo, General Manager of Ski Santa Fe.

The storm is expected to bring about a foot of snow to ski areas across the state. “We’re 35% open. We’ve got 30 out of 86 trails. and hopefully tonight does something big and we can get a bunch more open,” said Abruzzo.

He said typically, at this time of year they’re closer to 80% open. Taos Ski Valley said it’s about 20% open and hopes to open more trails and some hiking terrain after this latest snowfall. Red River said it’s preparing for the fresh snow.

“We’re foot packing that to help retain the snow that does fall on the trails. We’re track packing some of those trails with a snowcat as well. Again, the same idea to help the snow that falls stay where we want it to on those trails,” said Reed Weimer, Marketing Manager for Red River Ski Area.

Sandia Peak Ski Area is still closed due to lack of natural snowfall. It hopes this latest snowfall can have them open next week.