NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a strong rebound year for New Mexico ski resorts even after getting off to a slow start. A strong finish after a slow start to ski season.

George Brooks with Ski New Mexico says ever since the season turned around as they hoped it would after the pandemic slump last year, Brooks says there were 610,000 skiers in New Mexico this year with several weeks still left, there have already been about 720,000, an improvement, but still down. from the 950,000 skiers that hit New Mexico’s slopes in 2020 pre-pandemic.

Brooks says even though numbers are down, the skier that did come, spent more than usual. “The per-ticket spend was greater this year than it had been. The areas feel good about that. People are coming out, they’re spending more, they’re enjoying themselves,” Brooks said.

He believes a state-level marketing budget increase will help bring back even more skiers next year. “Given the increase in budget to the tourism department… their commitment is to have a strong winter campaign,” Brooks said. “So, that’s going to help us and I think that will drive more people.”

Out-of-state campaigns will focus on areas in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Brooks believes as long as the snow cooperates, New Mexico ski areas will have even more visitors next season. “We should have a good year next year. I mean we’re really feeling that’s where it’s going to be,” Brooks said.

Several ski areas like Taos Ski Valley, and Ski Santa Fe are still open this season.