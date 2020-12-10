NM sheriff’s office creates position to help people suffering from mental illness

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has a new position created specifically to help address mental illness and substance abuse. It created the position of Behavioral Health Deputy and Deputy David Smith is the first person to fill the role. He said the department has wanted to create this position for a while, but just now got funding for it.

“Unfortunately, mental health and law enforcement haven’t had a good reputation over the last several years. And what we want to do is we want to change that. We want to get consumers realizing that just becuase an officer comes on scene, we’re there to help them out,” Deputy Smith said.

In the new role, he serves as a liaison between the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies like the District Attorney’s Office and parole officers as well as providers of services for homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse. For example, if deputies respond to someone suffering from those, they can get the person’s information and pass it on to Deputy Smith, who in this full-time role, has time to follow up and check in on the person, and connect them to help.

“Patrol we’re busy. They’re busy. They don’t have time for the follow-up. Where me being dedicated to this position, I have the time for that follow-up and to be calling people and to be checking in with them to make sure that they’re going to their appointments and taking their medication and things like that,” said Deputy Smith. “We’re there to help them out and what we’re trying to do is not just take them to jail. We want to get them that help because we found that we could stop having repeat offenders when we work with trying to get them help into the facilities. That’s really why we have this position. We really believe we can help improve some of these lives.”

Deputy Smith has been with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly seven years spending the last four years as a School Resource Officer. He said during that time, he worked with a lot of suicidal teens and said he will be doing similar work in this new role, but county-wide. Since taking the new position on November 1, 2020, Deputy Smith said he’s been able to connect about 10 people to needed services. The new position was made possible by a state grant.

