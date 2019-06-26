NM Secretary of State to hold meetings on draft rules for elections

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico’ secretary of state plans to host public meetings to gather input on election rule changes. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Maggie Toulouse Oliver is considering two edits ahead of the next general election.

The first rule would create uniform procedures for any municipality choosing to adopt the ranked choice voting system. The second would allow the secretary to shorten text of any proposed ballot question without changing the meaning of the question.

The new rules are a part of a legislative election “tune-up” bill that was signed by the governor earlier this year states the New Mexican. The public can send in written comments on the proposed rules via mail, email, or fax by 5 p.m. July 28.

The first meeting is scheduled for July 29th at 9 a.m. in room 322 of the Capitol in Santa Fe. A second meeting will be July 30 at 9 a.m. in the Vincent E. Griego Chambers at the Bernalillo County Government Center.