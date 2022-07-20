NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver testified before Congress about her experience with a rise in threats to the election process. “Since 2020, my office has seen an uptick in social media trolling, calls and emails into our office, and other communications that parrot the misinformation circulating widely in the national discourse,” said Toulouse Oliver.

She urged lawmakers to treat election security as a critical priority by providing funding and support for state and local efforts. Toulouse Oliver said she is concerned about reports of a national trend of potential poll volunteers backing away because of the political climate.

“I fear that threats coupled with the general vitriol online and in the media directed at all aspects of our elections will cause so much stress and uncertainty, they will simply not want to do the work anymore,” said Toulouse Oliver.

She also touched on her recent legal fight with Otero County where the county commission initially refused to certify the primary election results. Toulouse Oliver blamed the clash on disinformation spread by former President Trump and others.