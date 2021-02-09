NM restaurants donate profits to fallen NMSP officer’s kids

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexico restaurants are donating all of their profits on Thursday, Feb. 11 to the children of fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. Officer Jarrott was shot and killed Friday after he pulled over a man on I-10 in Luna County.

All 14 Pizza-9 locations across New Mexico are taking part. Sister restaurants Revel Burger and Chello Grill in Albuquerque are also taking part. All you have to do is place your order that day Thursday, Feb. 11.

A private funeral will be held on Friday for fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. The services will be held at the Lordsburg High School Football field. After the service, Officer Jarrott will be taken to Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg for a private burial.