ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County deputies say a man upset over an eviction sparked a three-hour-long standoff with a paintball gun. It happened Monday at a home on West Hobson.

Witnesses called 911 believing the man was firing a handgun when the homeowner handed him eviction papers. Once deputies got him into custody, they learned it was a paintball gun. The man’s identity has not been released.