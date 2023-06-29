SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The forestry division of the New Mexico Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department (NMEMNRD) is reminding the state that as the Fourth of July approaches, fireworks are illegal on most public lands and always illegal on National Forest Land year-round. Their message for July is “Celebrate with One Less Spark!”

They’re urging the public to leave the fireworks to the professionals and offering up safer, alternative options like glow sticks, noisemakers, silly string, or to put on an outdoor movie night with a projector. The department also encourages finding local public fireworks displays to enjoy.

There is an online resource to check for fire restrictions in your area but the NMEMNRD reminds the public that if there are no restrictions currently in place, it does not mean the risk of a wildfire doesn’t exist.