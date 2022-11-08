NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexico National Guard soldiers are back home after a deployment to Columbia. The five pilots, the flight operations non-commissioned officer, and the commander flew a C-12 in support of U.S. forces in the region.

The mission is considered especially challenging being that Bogota sits at 8,000 feet where aircraft performance is significantly reduced. They also had to land in jungle strips and on un-maintained runways.

The soldiers were welcomed home by family and friends at a redeployment ceremony at the Santa Fe Readiness Center on Friday.