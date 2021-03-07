NM National Guard members head overseas, say goodbye to family

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the New Mexico National Guard bid farewell to their families Saturday morning. Ninety soldiers from Golf Company in the 1st Battalion of the state’s 168th Aviation Regiment will spend the next year serving in the U.S. Central Command area.

Once there, they will team up with soldiers from the Colorado National Guard to conduct air ambulance and MEDEVAC operations. Major General Ken Nava – Adjutant General of New Mexico – thanked the soldiers for their selfless service and dedication and says he knows they will represent the state well.

The New Mexico National Guard currently has about 250 soldiers serving on overseas deployments, 350 soldiers and airmen on the COVID-19 mission assisting agency partners and New Mexico citizens during the pandemic, and about 50 soldiers helping to secure the U.S. Capitol and the Roundhouse.