NM Museum of Space History debuting new movie during reopening

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo will re-open the day after Christmas. As a special treat, they’re debuting a new film in the Horizon’s Dome Theater and Planetarium.
- Crime: Video shows dramatic high-speed police chase, shoot out
- New Mexico: Popular ski area to remain closed due to storm damage
- Trending: IRS reminding New Mexicans they can use special tax provisions to lower tax bill
- Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Reflecting on some good news in 2021
- Español: KRQE En Español: Lunes 20 de Diciembre 2021
It’s called Dinosaurs of Antarctica and shows audiences the amazing and bizarre prehistoric creatures that lived in Antarctic forests and swamps. For more information, call 575-437-2840 or visit the website at www.nmspacemuseum.org.