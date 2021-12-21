NM Museum of Space History debuting new movie during reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM basketball team had arguably its best outing of the season on Tuesday night. It was a 68-54 victory over visiting Norfolk State, and all 10 players that got into the action scored.

26 of the Lobos 68 total points came off the bench, with all five non-starters playing at least 12 minutes and having a positive +/- on the night. The most notable performance came from junior guard Emmanuel Kuac. In his second game returning from a knee injury, "E-Man" posted a career-high in points, rebounds, assists, and blocked shots. The Alberta, Canada native finished the game with 11 points and nine rebounds, just one shy of his first career double-double. "I was aware of it, but I wasn't trying to go out of my way to get a rebound," says Kuac. "If it comes to me, it comes to me. It didn't, but hopefully next game I get a double-double."