NM Museum of Space History debuting new movie during reopening

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo will re-open the day after Christmas. As a special treat, they’re debuting a new film in the Horizon’s Dome Theater and Planetarium.

It’s called Dinosaurs of Antarctica and shows audiences the amazing and bizarre prehistoric creatures that lived in Antarctic forests and swamps. For more information, call 575-437-2840 or visit the website at www.nmspacemuseum.org.

