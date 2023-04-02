NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has pleaded guilty. He’s accused of sexually abusing a minor.
According to the US Department of Justice, Dexter Whiskers, 44, of Mescalero, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor. Whiskers is reportedly a member of the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.
The plea agreement detailed that Whiskers admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old victim on October 22, 2021. He awaits sentencing and will remain in custody.
Whiskers faces up to 15 years in prison and have to register as a sex offender.