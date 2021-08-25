NM man attacked by moose in Colorado

COLORADO (KRQE) – Colorado wildlife officials say a 62-year-old northern New Mexico man was attacked by a moose. The man was running with his two dogs on a trail at Winter Park, west of Denver early Wednesday morning when he came across the bull.
The man took two steps forward to get a better look when the moose attacked. The man suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital later in the day. The dogs were not hurt.