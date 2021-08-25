NM man attacked by moose in Colorado

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO (KRQE) – Colorado wildlife officials say a 62-year-old northern New Mexico man was attacked by a moose. The man was running with his two dogs on a trail at Winter Park, west of Denver early Wednesday morning when he came across the bull.

The man took two steps forward to get a better look when the moose attacked. The man suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital later in the day. The dogs were not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES