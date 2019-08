New Mexico Lottery players have some new ways to try and get lucky.

The state lotto launched a new draw game called the “Pick 4.” It’s like Pick 3, but with one more number and a top prize of $55,000.

Four new scratchers have also launched, including a $10 ticket called the “Big Money” that comes with a max prize of $100,000.

As with all New Mexico Lottery games, the profits go to the Lottery Scholarship Fund.