NM leisure, hospitality industry reported heaviest employment losses in December

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico saw an increase in unemployment for the month of December. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions says the jobless rate went up a percent to 8.2% in December. That is a couple of points above the national average which was 6.7%. New Mexico also nearly doubled the rate that it had in December 2019.

According to a news release from the NMDWS, all major industry sectors experienced over-the-year job losses but leisure and hospitality continued to report the heaviest employment
losses, with a drop of 29,100 jobs, or 30.4%, compared to the year before. Employment in mining and construction was down 9,700 jobs or 12.5%. Construction employment was down 2,500 jobs, or 4.8%, over the year.

According to the same news release, employment in education and health
services fell by 7,200 jobs or 5%. Within the education and health services industry, health care and social assistance were down 4,100 jobs, or 3.4%, while educational services were down 3,100 jobs or 14%. Trade, transportation, and utilities were down 2,500 jobs or 1.8%. Within the industry, transportation, warehousing, and utilities were down 2,100 jobs or 7.9%; wholesale trade was down
1,200 jobs, or 5.3%; and retail trade was up 800 jobs or 0.9%. Manufacturing employment decreased by 2,600 jobs or 9%.

The federal government reported a gain of 200 jobs or 0.7%. To read the full report, visit dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Researchers/Publications/Economic-News.

