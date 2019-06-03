NM Land Office working on policy requiring more land be surveyed before development

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Undiscovered cultural resources could be located on millions of acres of New Mexico land. According to the Farmington Daily Times, the New Mexico Land Office acknowledges only a small percentage of the state's trust land has been surveyed for cultural resources.

Now, the land office is working on a policy to change that.

Soon, companies may be required to perform archeological surveys before developing a lease. Currently, they're only required to review existing records before a project gets underway.