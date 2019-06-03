NM Land Office working on policy requiring more land be surveyed before development
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Undiscovered cultural resources could be located on millions of acres of New Mexico land. According to the Farmington Daily Times, the New Mexico Land Office acknowledges only a small percentage of the state's trust land has been surveyed for cultural resources.
Now, the land office is working on a policy to change that.
Soon, companies may be required to perform archeological surveys before developing a lease. Currently, they're only required to review existing records before a project gets underway.
