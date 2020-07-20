NM judge issues temporary restraining order; restaurants can open for 10 days

New Mexico

Judge reverts to June 30 PHO where restaurants can open for indoor dining at 50% capacity

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

New Mexico Restaurant stock image

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Restaurant Association and some dining establishments have won their lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, accusing her of targeting the restaurant industry.

The lawsuit requested a temporary restraining order that now stops the governor from carrying on with the recently amended public health order. This means for the next 10 days, restaurants can open for indoor dining at 50% capacity. The reason the judge permitted restaurants to reopen for the next 10 days was because the State failed to file any response by the set deadline of July 20.

At this time it is unknown what will happen after the 10-day mark. The current public health order expires on July 30. After July 30, the governor can then amend or declare a new health order.

This is a developing story.

New Mexico Restaurant Association Restraining Order

Related Coverage

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss