NM judge issues temporary restraining order; restaurants can open for 10 days

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Restaurant Association and some dining establishments have won their lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, accusing her of targeting the restaurant industry.

The lawsuit requested a temporary restraining order that now stops the governor from carrying on with the recently amended public health order. This means for the next 10 days, restaurants can open for indoor dining at 50% capacity. The reason the judge permitted restaurants to reopen for the next 10 days was because the State failed to file any response by the set deadline of July 20.

At this time it is unknown what will happen after the 10-day mark. The current public health order expires on July 30. After July 30, the governor can then amend or declare a new health order.

This is a developing story.

