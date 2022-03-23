NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is officially cutting financial ties with Russia. The state’s investment council voted unanimously to divest investments in Russian stocks and bonds.
The council is in charge of managing more than $35 billion of permanent fund investments. That includes $7.9 million in investments tied to Russia. The investment council voted to pull those investments. This is a move the governor has applauded.