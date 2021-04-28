NM high schoolers vying for top honors in Vans shoe design competition

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local art students wowed judges in a national contest but they need your help to take top honors. This is the third year Deming High Schoolers have reached the top 50, in the Vans Custom Culture shoe design competition.

Senior Kamryn Zachek came up with the design for the ‘Hometown Pride’ theme, featuring the chile fields and mountainscapes of southwestern New Mexico. For the ‘Head in the Clouds’ theme, junior Annette Guzman designed shoes inspired by her aspirations in a video game design.

Designs from Los Alamos High School and Cibola High School are also among the finalists. The top prize is $50,000 for the art program, with four runner-ups getting $15,000. Deming would use that money toward equipment for the digital media program, community art projects, and possible student travel.

“I’d love to be able to take them to museums and have them see the actual artwork that we’re studying in the classroom, up close and personal,” said Jesse Kriegel, with the Deming High School art department.

Community members can vote for their favorites online each day through May 7. To vote, visit customculture.vans.com.