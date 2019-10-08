NM high school football coach charged, accused of stealing from players

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The man trusted to run a Gallup-area high school’s football program is accused of stealing from his own players.

John Roanhaus is facing a burglary and a larceny charge, accused of stealing $40 from the wallet of a Miyamura High School football player. KRQE News 13 has learned that the coach is now out of a job at the school.

New Mexico State Police say Roanhaus was arrested Saturday, just three days after the alleged crime occurred.

According to an arrest warrant, Roanhaus was caught on camera inside the high school boys’ locker room taking two $20 bills out of a student’s wallet. State Police say the student had set up a camera inside of a locker, hoping to “surveillance the locker, to catch the perpetrator stealing money from the students.”

New Mexico State Police say the video captured by the student victim clearly shows Roanhaus entering the male locker room at Miyamura High School, searching a black wallet, taking cash out of the wallet, inserting the cash into a sock, then walking out of the locker room.

According to the arrest warrant filed against Roanhaus, a parent of one of the students contacted police about the video.

While the arrest warrant implies that multiple students have had money stolen, Roanhaus is currently only facing charges for a single incident.

KRQE News 13 attempted to contact the Gallup-McKinley County School District for comment Monday but did not receive a response.

Sources tell KRQE News 13 that Roanhaus is no longer the coach of Miyamura High School’s football team.