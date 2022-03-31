NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is gearing up for an upcoming performance that’s addressing mental health. The You Are Enough performance gives the audience a chance to face their own concerns and fears.

“So often, mental health is a topic that is ignored. We wanted to explore music that looks to help shake that stigma and allow our audience to face some of their concerns and fears,” NMGMC Artistic Director Aaron Howe said.

In addition, the chorus will be performing songs from popular musicals. The You Are Enough concerts start at 7:30 p.m. April 1, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe. Then the concerts continue April 2, at 7:30 p.m. and April 3, at 3:00 p.m. in the Albuquerque Journal Theater at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

For more information on the chorus and to purchase tickets for the concerts visit www.NMGMC.org