SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Youth hunters that were unable to get a license in the 2023-2024 big-game draw will have the chance to snag an antlerless elk license soon. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish will sell nearly 1,900 licenses starting at 10:00 a.m. on July 12.

The sale will include 1,570 licenses for any legal sporting arm and 390 licenses for muzzleloader, crossbow, or bow. The licenses will be sold online only on a first-come-first-served basis.

The first 14 days of the sale will be open to resident youth who applied in the current license year for elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, Barbary sheep, oryx, or ibex draw hunts and were not successful in getting one. On July 26 at 10:00 a.m., the sale will be open to nonresident youths who applied for licenses and were unsuccessful.

Applicants must have a valid Hunter Education certification and must be 17 years of age or younger on the opening day of the hunt. They also must have a current annual Game Hunting or Game Hunting and Fishing License ahead of getting the elk license.

For more information on the elk license sale, people can call the Information Center at 888-248-6866 or email ispa@state.nm.us.