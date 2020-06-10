NM Game and Fish officer frees elk from mud

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Game and Fish came to the rescue of a bull elk this week. An unfortunate fellow was found in the mud Monday. Luckily conservation officer Steven Apodaca came along and helped the elk from the mud.
