NM Game and Fish officer frees elk from mud

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Game and Fish came to the rescue of a bull elk this week. An unfortunate fellow was found in the mud Monday. Luckily conservation officer Steven Apodaca came along and helped the elk from the mud.

