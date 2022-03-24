NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Notah Begay III Foundation has received a $6 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. A native New Mexican and pro-golfer, Begay created the foundation to help Native American children remain active and support Native-led programs.

With this funding, the foundation will continue supporting programs to build up native communities. In the past nine months, Scott has donated $3.8 billion to more than 450 organizations that she feels are underrepresented.