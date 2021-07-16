NM Fire Marshal, Red Cross launch smoke alarm safety initiative in Dixon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state marshal’s office and Red Cross are working together to install smoke alarms in the small community of Dixon. This effort is part of the Sound the Alarm initiative by the Red Cross.

The initiative educates residents about maintaining smoke alarms. While Red Cross installs smoke alarms, state fire officials will hold a series of presentations on fire safety.

Almost 60% of fire deaths that happen at the home occur in houses with no smoke alarm or smoke alarms that fail to operate, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The initiative emphasizes the importance of practicing two-minute fire drills twice a year and testing smoke alarms monthly.