NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico DOT crews are continuing remediation work in northern New Mexico after heavy rains and flooding. Work includes the replacement of a culvert on Highway 531 near the historic site of La Puente.

Officials say small rural roads like this can prove quite the challenge for road crews. “It’s a little tricky, you got to watch what you’re doing watch out for each other make sure nobody gets in the way. It is a tight quarter, it’s real tight, it makes it a little tougher for one we have overhead lines. We’ve got a very small amount of room to move this big equipment around in,” said Ramon Trujillo, NMDOT District Five, Patrol Supervisor. All the mud will be hauled back to a DOT yard and replaced with dry dirt to fill in any erosion.