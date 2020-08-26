NM Dept. Of Agriculture holds green chile recipe contest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you think your green chile recipe has what it takes to wow discerning taste buds, the Agriculture Department wants to hear from you. The department is holding a contest for the best recipes featuring green chile whether traditional New Mexico dishes, food truck favorites, or even desserts.

There are categories for amateur and professional chefs. It’s all part of a campaign promoting New Mexico’s best-known crop. The Elevate NM Green Chile contest is open to New Mexico residents as well as New Mexico green chile enthusiasts across the nation. The deadline to submit recipes is September 1. A panel of judges is set to announce the winners on September 9.