NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the New Mexico Department of Health is emphasizing early detection and screening. Breast cancer causes nearly 43,700 deaths yearly in the United States but the DOH said early detection can dramatically increase treatment effectiveness.

The department encourages both women and men to schedule cancer screenings, especially mammograms. Symptoms of breast increase include lumps in the breast or underarm, irritation or dimpling of the skin around the breast, or abnormal swelling or redness in that area.