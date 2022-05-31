NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply.

The NM Game and Fish Department has resources available to help prepare and plan your fishing trip:

The department is also hosting an event on June 4, in Corrales at Liam Knight Pond. The event is open to the public and runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be free fishing activities, archery and pellet gun target shooting, wildlife identification and a fishing game. The event also features a prize for the heaviest, largest, smallest and tagged fish. You will need to bring your own bait and fishing equipment.