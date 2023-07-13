The NMDA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new buildings on July 13, 2023 | Courtesy: New Mexico Department of Agriculture

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for its new laboratory buildings at New Mexico State University. The new building hosts the state metrology lab, petroleum lab, and seed lab.

Adjacent to the new building is where the state chemist lab is in a repurposed structure. The NMDA secretary said the new labs will allow the agency to carry out its mission of promoting a fair marketplace and its ability to work cooperatively with the public and private sectors.

The department also held a symbolic groundbreaking for its new headquarters. They said the current NMDA headquarters, which was built in the early to mid-1970s, will be demolished to make room for the new building.