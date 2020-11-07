NM Officials offer congratulations to President-elect Biden

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with other New Mexico officials, issued statements of congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in light of the Democratic candidates’ projected presidential win on Saturday.

Over the course of this election season, New Mexicans – and the American people – exercised their right to vote in remarkable numbers. The greatest turnout in the history of our state, and the unprecedented enthusiasm from across the political spectrum, serve as a resounding demonstration of the strength of our democracy. I can’t recall, in my lifetime, a more inspiring affirmation of the power of the people. Our vote is our voice. And we have spoken – loudly and clearly. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

U.S. senators Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) also sent their congratulations.

As President-Elect Biden has said so many times, he will be a president for all Americans – not just those who voted for him. That is the spirit that we must all strive toward. It will take mutual respect and cooperation to solve the pressing challenges that we are facing: the devastation this virus has caused our health and economy, and the crises facing our democracy, our climate, and the natural world. Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM)

I am enormously proud of the unifying and positive campaigns that Democrats ran in this election cycle, from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, to Ben Ray Luján, Deb Haaland, Xochitl Torres Small, Teresa Leger Fernandez, and candidates in state and local races up and down the ballot in New Mexico. We have so much to be proud of. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Rep. Deb Haaland, recently re-elected to her second term as representative of New Mexico’s First Congressional District said, “Today, Democracy has won. Tens of millions of Americans showed up to say no to hate, racism, bigotry, and failed leadership. Under a Biden/Harris Administration, we will address our biggest challenges like climate change, COVID-19, improving our children’s education, and so much more. I look forward to working alongside Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to continue delivering for New Mexicans and our entire country.”

Senator-elect Ben Ray Lujan expressed hope for the Biden-Harris administration, in light of the pandemic. “During these challenging times, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will bring our country together and help get us on the path to recovery. I’m looking forward to working with them both – on day one – to help our communities rebuild and recover from COVID-19, increase access to affordable health care, and expand economic opportunities for all Americans,” Lujan said in a statement.