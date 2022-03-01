NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Courts around the state are making it easier to pay your fines with a new payment processing system. You now have the option to pay with debit or credit card, starting in all appellate, district, and participating magistrate courts beginning Tuesday.
You can also use your card online on the New Mexico courts website. The new payment system will extend to all courts statewide in April.