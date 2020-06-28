NM Chief Justice to stay on court until later this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top judge on the New Mexico Supreme Court is postponing her retirement.

Chief Justice Judith Nakamura planned on retiring at the end of the month. But she received new information from the Public Employees Retirement Association that requires her to stay until later this year.

She has served on the state supreme court since 2015. The governor will still appoint her replacement.

