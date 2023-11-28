SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local cancer group has received national recognition. The Native American Workgroup (NAWG) of the New Mexico Cancer Council has received the 2023 Carol Friedman Excellence Award.

The award is given out by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and commends leadership, advocacy, and dedication to comprehensive cancer control. The 2023 award focuses on “Cultural Responsiveness,” aligning with the CDC’s recent emphasis on social determinants of health and the National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program’s priority of promoting health equity in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“It is important that we elevate and champion the well-deserved recognition bestowed upon the New Mexico Cancer Council-Native American Workgroup, as they proudly receive the CDC’s esteemed Carol Friedman Comprehensive Cancer Control Award for Excellence in Cultural Responsiveness,” said Janet Johnson, Tribal Liaison for New Mexico Department of Health, in a statement.

The award is named after Carol Friedman, who was the inaugural Branch Bureau Chief for the CDC’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control.