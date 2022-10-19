NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In just a few weeks, a New Mexico-bred horse will be competing against the best of the best. Slammed was both bred and trained in the Land of Enchantment, and in November she will be going to the Breeders’ Cup in Keenland, Kentucky. She is only the second New Mexico horse to make it to the Breeders’ Cup.

The Breeders’ Cup, created in the late ’80s is the year-end championship, giving horses from across the world, a chance to settle one question, ‘who is the best?’ This year, Slammed, a filly from New Mexico will be on that track after winning the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes at the beginning of the month.

Todd Fincher is one of the horse’s breeders. He is also her trainer, but Fincher doesn’t take all of the credit. “You can train immaculately,” Fincher said. “You have to have an outstanding horse to get to this position,” he explains.

Fincher says Slammed is only the second New Mexican-bred horse to make it to the Breeders’ Cup since it was founded in the 80s. “Honestly, she’s the most deserving New Mexico bred horse that has ever been in the Breeder’s cup,” he said.

Fincher says that’s because the rules have changed over the years. It used to be, if you could pay the dues, a horse could compete. That is no longer the case. “You have to show that you’re that good of a horse,” Fincher said. “You have to earn your way in,” he explained.

He says after 25 years of training horses, he’s shocked to he has not only one but two horses competing in Keenland, the first weekend of November. Fincher is hungry for a win.

“We’re hoping for the best,” Fincher said. “Both of these horses belong, they’re talented horses,” he said.

Fincher’s second horse, Senor Buscador, will be running in the dirt mile. Slammed will be competing in a sprint race. The Breeders’ Cup is November 4-5, both of Fincher’s horses will run on the 5th.