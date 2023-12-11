NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Attorney General, Raúl Torrez, is looking ahead to the 2024 legislative session and how to address crime in the state. In a letter to lawmakers, he’s outlined solutions to improve public safety and combat gun crime.

Torrez recently held summits with law enforcement and behavioral health professionals to gather input. He’s now sent a list of recommendations to the Governor and lawmakers to help guide them when creating crime-fighting bills.

“The bottom line is, we need to match our focus on arresting and enforcement and prosecution with an equal commitment to prevention,” said Torrez.

In the report, Torrez lists eight priorities. The first aims at putting laws in place that punish children who commit gun crimes, saying current measures in place are not enough. It also looks at implementing intervention programs.

“Making sure that if a kid brings a gun to school, there’s not only swift and certain consequences for that but there’s also a response that sends people into the home and starts asking really difficult questions about what’s going on that would’ve prompted a young person to engage in that kind of activity,” Torrez explained.

Next, the report suggests stronger and swift penalties against people who commit gun crimes. “Improving the way in which we reliably detain people who are charged with firearm offenses, amending the racketeering statute to better enable law enforcement to focus on firearms trafficking,” Torrez added.

To better help treatment providers, the report proposes updating regulations, stating that current regulations are stiff, which hinder treatment provider’s ability to adapt to patient needs. It also suggests that how treatment providers receive funding is unreliable and is often from several sources. The report proposes legislation to streamline this funding.

“They’re having to invest, instead, on the administrative side so they can stay in compliance with the grant requirements,” Torrez said.

Lastly, Torrez says current laws need to be integrated and streamlined as well. “Aligning the sentences that are provided for gun related offenses more effectively so we can get real predictable deterrents,” Torrez commented.