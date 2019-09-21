NM attorney general proposes cyber unit to fight domestic terrorism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The state’s attorney general is looking to launch a unit to help fight domestic terrorism in the state.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Attorney General Hector Balderas is moving forward with a proposal to create a cybercrime unit. This is an effort to help local law enforcement better identify potential terrorist threats.

So far, Balderas’ office has requested about half a million dollars to launch the new team. It would also require five permanent staff members.

The attorney general tells the Santa Fe New Mexican the unit was talked about at August’s domestic terrorism summit which was organized by the governor in the wake of recent mass shootings.