NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexican, along with a nonprofit are suing the Attorney General and Secretary of State claiming their first amendment rights are being violated by state law not allowing them to publish voter data on their websites. Holly Steinberg says she wants to use voter data collected by the Voter Reference Foundation to “increase voter participation while protecting election integrity.”

But under state law, voter data can only be used for government or election purposes. Violating this law is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable with a $100 fine for every line of voter information unlawfully used and up to 18 months behind bars. Steinberg and the Voter Reference Foundation claim the statute is unconstitutional. The lawsuit seeks to overturn it.