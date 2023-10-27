NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The niece of a Navajo woman who disappeared in 2021 is one of four people indicted in a separate kidnapping case. Seraphine Warren has spent years advocating for her aunt Ella Mae Begay.

Now, Warren along with three family members are accused of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to the federal indictment, Seraphine used Facebook to research the victim, only identified as ‘John Doe.’ Documents say she and three family members traveled to Arizona in April 2021 to Jon Doe’s home and assaulted him.

They say Warren hit him on the top of the head with a blunt force object, handcuffed him and put him in the back of their truck. From there, the report says they drove him to New Mexico and eventually let him go in Farmington. It is unclear if this latest indictment is connected to the Ella Mae Begay disappearance.