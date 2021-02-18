Niagara Bottling plant pulls out of request for more water usage

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Niagara Bottling is dropping its request to expand its Valencia County plant. Earlier this month, the company filed a request to more than double its allotted water use so they could double production. That would add up to more than 200 million gallons of water use each year. It was met by protests from concerned citizens.

The Los Lunas Mayor, Charles Griego, says the state engineer was the one who was considering the request. Mayor Griego says he is relieved to learn the request has been withdrawn. Niagara bottling has not given a reason for withdrawing the request.

