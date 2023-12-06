LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A water bottling company is asking to use 254 million gallons of water a year. Niagara Bottling is asking the village council in Los Lunas to let them expand their operations.

Niagara Bottling opened a plant in 2017. Under the original agreement, they are allowed to use up to 285 acre-feet of water per year (about 93 million gallons). Now, the company is asking to approve the use of more water, more than double the original amount.

The company was planning on making a request for expansion in 2021. After community pushback, the company canceled the request. But now, the idea is back.

The matter is on the agenda for the village council’s December 7 meeting agenda. The council notes that Niagara Bottling has secured water rights via a lease from the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM). Community members are also expecting the village to release an analysis on the bottling company’s impact on village water systems.