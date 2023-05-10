ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) — A 19-year-old in Artesia is charged with murder. She’s accused of leaving her newborn in a hospital bathroom trash can.

Investigators said Alexee Trevizo went to the emergency room in January for back pains and was told she was pregnant.

While there, hospital staff said she locked herself in a bathroom. In the bathroom, she allegedly gave birth to a live baby boy, tied him up in a trash bag, and hid him underneath the trash in the bin. By the time he was found, the boy had died from lack of oxygen.

Trevizo was arrested on May 10 and charged with first-degree murder.