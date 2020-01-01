New Year’s Eve murder suspect sought by Roswell police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a murder suspect. They are searching for 32-year-old Eleuterio Andres Juana who is accused of shooting 50-year-old Jaime Ramirez inside a home on New Year’s Eve.

According to RPD, a 911 call about the shooting came in around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived to the scene they found Ramirez lying on the kitchen floor.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The investigation determined multiple people had been at the house visiting and drinking just prior to the shooting. Juana and Ramirez were in the kitchen talking before Juana allegedly shot Ramirez. Juana then fled the scene,” said Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department.

Juana is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eleuterio Andres Juana is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).