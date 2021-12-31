New Year’s Eve celebrated across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of New Year’s Eve events are making a return this year. The Zia Drop is back at Santa Fe Plaza Friday night, starting at 8 p.m. You can enjoy biscochitos and local bands and the drop will be accompanied by fireworks.
The annual Chile Drop in Las Cruces is also back this year. The event kicks off at 9 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces with music, games, and food. You can scan a QR code and vote for whether the chile should be red, green, or Christmas.